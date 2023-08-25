Paxton-Buckley-Loda eventually took victory away from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-39 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.

