Paxton-Buckley-Loda sprints past Eureka 24-6

No quarter was granted as Paxton-Buckley-Loda blunted Eureka's plans 24-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda darted in front of Eureka 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's offense stomped on to a 16-0 lead over Eureka at halftime.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's position showed as it carried a 16-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 15 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Tolono Unity in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
