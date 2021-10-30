Paxton-Buckley-Loda sprints past Eureka 24-6

No quarter was granted as Paxton-Buckley-Loda blunted Eureka's plans 24-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda darted in front of Eureka 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's offense stomped on to a 16-0 lead over Eureka at halftime.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's position showed as it carried a 16-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

