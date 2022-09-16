 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paxton-Buckley-Loda staggers Pontiac Township with resounding performance 43-6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Pontiac Township during a 43-6 blowout in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Panthers fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda charged to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 7-6 in the last stanza.

