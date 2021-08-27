Paxton-Buckley-Loda takes a toll on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 28-8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda trucked Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on the road to a 28-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's expense.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda opened with a 6-0 advantage over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central through the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
