 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paxton-Buckley-Loda takes a toll on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 28-8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Paxton-Buckley-Loda trucked Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on the road to a 28-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's expense.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda opened with a 6-0 advantage over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: EIU football's Adam Cushing talks about preparation for Indiana State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: EIU football's Adam Cushing talks about preparation for Indiana State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News