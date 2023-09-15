Paxton-Buckley-Loda handled Pontiac 55-14 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Pontiac faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pontiac Township High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with Newton in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.