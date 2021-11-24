 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pearl City earns solid win over Decatur St. Teresa 48-33

  • 0

Pearl City collected a 48-33 victory over Decatur St. Teresa on November 24 in Illinois football action.

Recently on November 13 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Pearl City a 7-3 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

Pearl City registered a 30-14 advantage at intermission over Decatur St. Teresa.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers displays his feet

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers displays his feet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News