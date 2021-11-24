Pearl City earns solid win over Decatur St. Teresa 48-33

Pearl City collected a 48-33 victory over Decatur St. Teresa on November 24 in Illinois football action.
Recently on November 13 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a football game .
The first quarter gave Pearl City a 7-3 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.
Pearl City registered a 30-14 advantage at intermission over Decatur St. Teresa.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
