Pekin blankets Canton with suffocating defensive effort 34-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Pekin shutout Canton 34-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
Pekin stomped on in front of Canton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
