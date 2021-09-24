 Skip to main content
Pekin blankets Canton with suffocating defensive effort 34-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Pekin shutout Canton 34-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Canton squared up on Morton in a football game . For more, click here.

Pekin stomped on in front of Canton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

