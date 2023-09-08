Peoria's defense throttled Urbana, resulting in a 92-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Peoria faced off against Rochester and Urbana took on Champaign Centennial on Aug. 26 at Champaign Centennial High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.