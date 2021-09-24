Peoria gallops past Champaign Centennial 30-20

Peoria notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign Centennial 30-20 in Illinois high school football action on September 24.

The Lions drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over the Chargers after the first quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 12-7 intermission score.

Peoria roared over Champaign Centennial when the fourth quarter began 30-7.

