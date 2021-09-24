Peoria gallops past Champaign Centennial 30-20

Peoria notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Champaign Centennial 30-20 in Illinois high school football action on September 24.
The Lions drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over the Chargers after the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 12-7 intermission score.
Peoria roared over Champaign Centennial when the fourth quarter began 30-7.
In recent action on September 10, Champaign Centennial faced off against Normal Community West and Peoria took on Danville on September 10 at Danville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.