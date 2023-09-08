Champaign Centennial collected a solid win over Peoria Richwoods in a 33-20 verdict in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Champaign Centennial opened with a 13-7 advantage over Peoria Richwoods through the first quarter.

The Chargers opened a thin 33-20 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Chargers and the Knights were both scoreless.

