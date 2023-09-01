Peoria Richwoods broke to an early lead and topped Springfield Southeast 24-12 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Peoria Richwoods opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a colossal 17-0 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Springfield Southeast clawed to within 24-12 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

