Piasa Southwestern cancels check from Gillespie 35-18

Playing with a winning hand, Piasa Southwestern trumped Gillespie 35-18 in Illinois high school football on October 22.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at intermission.

Piasa Southwestern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-18 lead over Gillespie.

