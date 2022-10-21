Pittsfield explodes past Riverton 34-12

Pittsfield flexed its muscle and floored Riverton 34-12 on October 21 in Illinois football action.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Pittsfield and Riverton were both scoreless.
The Saukees registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.
Pittsfield and Riverton each scored in the third quarter.
The Hawks fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Saukees would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
