Pittsfield takes a toll on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 24-12

Pittsfield called "game" in the waning moments of a 24-12 defeat of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on October 15 in Illinois football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Saukees added to their advantage with an 18-6 margin in the closing period.