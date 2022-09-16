Pleasant Plains dims lights on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 49-22

Pleasant Plains built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-22 win over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central after the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Blue Jays.

Pleasant Plains charged to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-7 in the final quarter.