Pleasant Plains exhales after close call with New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 28-21

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Pleasant Plains nipped New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 28-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains at the end of the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense moved in front for a 20-14 lead over the Pretzels at the intermission.
Pleasant Plains moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 7, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Stanford Olympia on October 7 at Stanford Olympia High School. For more, click here.
