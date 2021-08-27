Pleasant Plains knocks out victory on Pittsfield 30-14

Pleasant Plains put together a victorious gameplan to stop Pittsfield 30-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over the Saukees.
Pittsfield got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-9 margin over Pleasant Plains at intermission.
The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 9-0 lead over Pittsfield.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.