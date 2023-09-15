Pleasant Plains collected a solid win over Petersburg PORTA in a 35-18 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 7-6 advantage over Petersburg PORTA through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Bluejays at halftime.

Pleasant Plains charged to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bluejays enjoyed a 12-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Petersburg PORTA faced off against New Berlin and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on Sept. 1 at Pleasant Plains High School.

