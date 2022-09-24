Point of emphasis: Camp Point Central posts stop sign on Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense 28-0

Camp Point Central's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Jacksonville Routt Catholic 28-0 on September 24 in Illinois football action.
The Panthers opened a meager 6-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-0 final quarter, too.
