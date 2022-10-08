 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Point of emphasis: Jacksonville Routt Catholic posts stop sign on Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op's offense 48-0

  • 0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Jacksonville Routt Catholic proved that in blanking Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on October 8 in Illinois football action.

The last time Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op and Jacksonville Routt Catholic played in a 42-0 game on October 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 24, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Camp Point Central in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News