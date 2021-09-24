Point of emphasis; Normal allows no points in stopping Champaign Central 48-0

Normal unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Champaign Central in a 48-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 24.
The Ironmen opened with a 42-0 advantage over the Maroons through the first quarter.
The Ironmen's power showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and final quarters.
