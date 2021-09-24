 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Point of emphasis; Normal allows no points in stopping Champaign Central 48-0

  • 0

Normal unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Champaign Central in a 48-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Champaign Central squared up on Edwardsville in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Ironmen opened with a 42-0 advantage over the Maroons through the first quarter.

The Ironmen's power showed as they carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News