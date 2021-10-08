Point of emphasis; Normal University allows no points in stopping Decatur Eisenhower 41-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Normal University on Friday as it blanked Decatur Eisenhower 41-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.
Normal University drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.
Normal University's offense thundered to a 34-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.
Normal University's upper-hand showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Normal University faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 24 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.
