Point of emphasis; Normal University allows no points in stopping Decatur Eisenhower 41-0

  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Normal University on Friday as it blanked Decatur Eisenhower 41-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

Normal University's offense thundered to a 34-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.

Normal University's upper-hand showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Normal University faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 24 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

