Point of emphasis; St. Joseph-Ogden allows no points in stopping Bloomington Central Catholic 33-0

  • 0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as St. Joseph-Ogden shutout Bloomington Central Catholic 33-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

St. Joseph-Ogden's offense darted to a 12-0 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic at the intermission.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

