 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Point of emphasis; Warrensburg-Latham allows no points in stopping Argenta-Oreana 65-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A vice-like defensive effort helped Warrensburg-Latham squeeze Argenta-Oreana 65-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Warrensburg-Latham's offense stomped on to a 44-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana at the intermission.

Warrensburg-Latham jumped in front of Argenta-Oreana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: EIU football's Adam Cushing talks about preparation for Indiana State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: EIU football's Adam Cushing talks about preparation for Indiana State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News