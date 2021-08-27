Point of emphasis; Warrensburg-Latham allows no points in stopping Argenta-Oreana 65-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Warrensburg-Latham squeeze Argenta-Oreana 65-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Warrensburg-Latham's offense stomped on to a 44-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana at the intermission.

Warrensburg-Latham jumped in front of Argenta-Oreana 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

