Point of emphasis; Warrensburg-Latham allows no points in stopping Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 49-0

Warrensburg-Latham corralled Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory at Warrensburg-Latham High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.

The Cardinals drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Storm after the first quarter.

