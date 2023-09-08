Pontiac dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-14 win over Rantoul for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Pontiac and Rantoul faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pontiac Township High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Rantoul squared off with Peotone in a football game.

