Powerhouse performance: Arcola roars to big win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-6

Arcola built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 45-6 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Arcola drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 19-6 halftime margin at the Broncos' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Purple Riders' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 26-0 points differential.