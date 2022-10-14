 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Arcola roars to big win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-6

Arcola built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 45-6 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Arcola drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 19-6 halftime margin at the Broncos' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Purple Riders' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 26-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 30, Arcola faced off against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 30 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

