Macon Meridian's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 46-21 in Illinois high school football on September 3.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Macon Meridian and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond were both scoreless.

