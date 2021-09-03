Powerhouse performance: Macon Meridian roars to big win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 46-21

Macon Meridian's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 46-21 in Illinois high school football on September 3.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Macon Meridian and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond were both scoreless.
Macon Meridian registered a 24-7 advantage at intermission over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.