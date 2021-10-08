Putting it all together: Athens overwhelms Pittsfield 52-6

Athens showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Pittsfield 52-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 14-6 lead over the Saukees.

The Warriors fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Saukees' expense.

Athens roared to a 36-6 bulge over Pittsfield as the fourth quarter began.

