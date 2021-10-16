Putting it all together: Camp Point Central overwhelms Moweaqua Central A & M 44-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Camp Point Central broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 44-14 explosion on Moweaqua Central A & M in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Panthers opened with an 8-6 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense jumped to a 24-14 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
The Panthers' upper-hand showed as they carried a 32-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
