Putting it all together: Decatur Lutheran overwhelms Martinsville 86-54

Decatur Lutheran's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Martinsville during an 86-54 blowout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 28.
In recent action on October 15, Martinsville faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Decatur Lutheran took on Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran on October 14 at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.