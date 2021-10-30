Putting it all together: Monticello overwhelms Greenville 42-7

Monticello offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Greenville with an all-around effort during this 42-7 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 30.
The Sages jumped in front of the Comets 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Monticello's offense struck to a 28-0 lead over Greenville at halftime.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
