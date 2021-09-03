Putting it all together: Mt. Zion overwhelms Mattoon 31-7

Mt. Zion's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Mattoon 31-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Braves moved over the Green Wave when the fourth quarter began 19-7.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 13-7 at halftime.
The first quarter gave the Braves a 13-7 lead over the Green Wave.
