Putting it all together: Pana overwhelms Gillespie 44-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Pana's 44-13 throttling of Gillespie in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Pana's force showed as it carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Miners at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.