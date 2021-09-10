Putting it all together: Pana overwhelms Gillespie 44-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Pana's 44-13 throttling of Gillespie in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
Pana's force showed as it carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Miners at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.