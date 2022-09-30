 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Putting it all together: Tuscola overwhelms Clinton 29-7

Tuscola scored early and often to roll over Clinton 29-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Tuscola a 10-0 lead over Clinton.

The Warriors opened an immense 16-0 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

Tuscola steamrolled to a 29-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 16, Tuscola faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 16 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

