Putting it all together: Tuscola overwhelms Clinton 29-7

Tuscola scored early and often to roll over Clinton 29-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.
The first quarter gave Tuscola a 10-0 lead over Clinton.
The Warriors opened an immense 16-0 gap over the Maroons at halftime.
Tuscola steamrolled to a 29-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Tuscola faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 16 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
