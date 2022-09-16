Quick jolt prompts Fairbury Prairie Central to power past Rantoul Township 48-6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central left no doubt in recording a 48-6 beating of Rantoul Township on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Fairbury Prairie Central moved in front of Rantoul Township 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks' offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Fairbury Prairie Central steamrolled to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

