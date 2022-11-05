Quick jolt prompts Pana to power past Fairfield 68-50

Pana took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fairfield 68-50 at Fairfield High on November 5 in Illinois football action.
Pana drew first blood by forging a 16-6 margin over Fairfield after the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 42-20 advantage at intermission over the Mules.
Pana steamrolled to a 55-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Mules tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 22-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Recently on October 21, Pana squared off with Carlinville in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.