Quick jolt prompts Pana to power past Fairfield 68-50

Pana took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fairfield 68-50 at Fairfield High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Pana drew first blood by forging a 16-6 margin over Fairfield after the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 42-20 advantage at intermission over the Mules.

Pana steamrolled to a 55-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mules tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 22-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.