 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Quick to score: Breese Central takes the win against Mt. Zion 21-18

  • 0

Breese Central broke in front early and tripped Mt. Zion for a 21-18 win in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

The first quarter gave Breese Central a 14-3 lead over Mt. Zion.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Mt. Zion got within 14-11.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on October 14, Mt Zion squared off with Charleston in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News