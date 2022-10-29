Quick to score: Breese Central takes the win against Mt. Zion 21-18

Breese Central broke in front early and tripped Mt. Zion for a 21-18 win in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

The first quarter gave Breese Central a 14-3 lead over Mt. Zion.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Mt. Zion got within 14-11.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.