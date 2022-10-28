Quincy's initial push dashes Chatham Glenwood's hopes 49-42

Quincy grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 49-42 win against Chatham Glenwood for an Illinois high school football victory on October 28.
Quincy opened with a 21-7 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 35-19 advantage at intermission over the Titans.
Chatham Glenwood bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 49-35.
The Titans fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Blue Devils would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Recently on October 14, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Springfield in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.