Quincy's initial push dashes Chatham Glenwood's hopes 49-42

Quincy grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 49-42 win against Chatham Glenwood for an Illinois high school football victory on October 28.

Quincy opened with a 21-7 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 35-19 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Chatham Glenwood bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 49-35.

The Titans fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Blue Devils would not be denied in finishing off this victory.