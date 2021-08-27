Rally time; Monticello overcomes St. Joseph-Ogden 43-8

Monticello shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 43-8 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Sages broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-8 lead over the Spartans.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 8-0 at intermission.

St. Joseph-Ogden authored a promising start, taking advantage of Monticello 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.

