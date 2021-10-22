Razor thin: Jacksonville earns tough victory over Decatur MacArthur 23-20

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Jacksonville nabbed it to nudge past Decatur MacArthur 23-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Decatur MacArthur showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Jacksonville as the first quarter ended.

The Generals came from behind to grab the advantage 7-3 at halftime over the Crimsons.

Jacksonville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-13 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

