Resolve: Springfield tops off Jacksonville 31-20

Springfield fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 31-20 win over Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Jacksonville, who began with a 6-0 edge over Springfield through the end of the first quarter.

Springfield registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over Jacksonville.

Springfield jumped over Jacksonville when the fourth quarter began 25-13.

Recently on September 24 , Jacksonville squared up on Springfield Southeast in a football game . Click here for a recap

