Riverton imposes its will on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 52-24

Riverton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central during a 52-24 blowout in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

The Hawks opened a thin 26-24 gap over the Blue Jays at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

