Rochester's defense throttled Springfield, resulting in a 58-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

Rochester jumped in front of Springfield 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 51-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Rochester charged to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Rochester and Springfield played in a 59-22 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

