Rochester's defense throttled Springfield, resulting in a 58-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.
Rochester jumped in front of Springfield 30-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets fought to a 51-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.
Rochester charged to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Rochester and Springfield played in a 59-22 game on Sept. 10, 2022.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.