 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rochester darts by Normal University in easy victory 56-14

  • 0

Rochester gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Normal University 56-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rochester charged in front of Normal University 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 42-8 halftime margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Rochester pulled to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Rochester and Normal University played in a 47-0 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 23, Normal University squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News