Rochester darts by Normal University in easy victory 56-14

Rochester gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Normal University 56-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Rochester charged in front of Normal University 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets fought to a 42-8 halftime margin at the Pioneers' expense.
Rochester pulled to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Rochester and Normal University played in a 47-0 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 23, Normal University squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.