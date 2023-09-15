A suffocating defense helped Rochester handle Jacksonville 56-0 for an Illinois high school football victory at Rochester High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 28-0 lead over Jacksonville.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 42-0 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.

Rochester jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Rochester and Jacksonville played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on Sept. 1 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.