Rochester flies high over Springfield 59-22

Rochester's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Springfield during a 59-22 blowout in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 26-0 lead over Springfield.
The Rockets registered a 46-8 advantage at intermission over the Senators.
Rochester struck to a 59-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets' advantage was wide enough to weather the Senators' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.
