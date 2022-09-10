Rochester flies high over Springfield 59-22

Rochester's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Springfield during a 59-22 blowout in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 26-0 lead over Springfield.

The Rockets registered a 46-8 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Rochester struck to a 59-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets' advantage was wide enough to weather the Senators' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.