Rochester outduels Carterville in competitive clash 41-28

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Rochester still prevailed 41-28 against Carterville for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.
Rochester darted in front of Carterville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Lions.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Carterville got within 34-14.
The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Rockets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Recently on October 29, Rochester squared off with Effingham in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.