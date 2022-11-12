 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester outduels Carterville in competitive clash 41-28

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Rochester still prevailed 41-28 against Carterville for an Illinois high school football victory on November 12.

Rochester darted in front of Carterville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Carterville got within 34-14.

The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Rockets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

