Rochester plants its flag on Paris 55-20

Rochester took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Paris 55-20 on November 6 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 22 , Rochester squared up on Normal University in a football game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Rochester a 34-0 lead over Paris.
The Rockets fought to a 48-6 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
