Rochester plants its flag on Paris 55-20

Rochester took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Paris 55-20 on November 6 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 34-0 lead over Paris.

The Rockets fought to a 48-6 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.