Rochester pushes the mute button on Cahokia 48-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Rochester squeeze Cahokia 48-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rochester opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cahokia through the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped on top to a 26-0 lead over the Comanches at halftime.

Rochester's might showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Rochester finish off Cahokia.

